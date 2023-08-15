The leaders of the haredi political parties have demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu freeze all judicial reform legislation and only pursue legislation that a consensus can be reached on.

The leaders of the haredi parties have come to understand that the judicial reform legislation does not help the haredi community and has in fact led to a backlash against haredim in Israel, Channel 12 News reported.

The opposition to the continued attempts to advance judicial reform legislation comes as the haredi parties are pushing for the advancement of a new Draft Law to enshrine the exemptions from military service for haredi yeshiva students in law.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior IDF officials made it clear to haredi MKs that it is not possible at this stage to pass the legislation they seek.

Gallant made it clear to Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and the adviser to United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf that the Draft law could not be signed into law while the country remains in turmoil over the judicial reforms and the IDF is dealing with refusals to serve among pilots and reservists.

In light of Gallant's explanations, the haredi parties are demanding that the judicial reforms be frozen to allow for dialogue and have pledged to vote against any unilateral legislation tabled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The Shas faction said in response to the report: "Shas chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri participates in the efforts of Prime Minister Netanyahu and works together with him to bring about the continuation of the reform legislation by consensus, with the hope that the other side will find a responsible person willing to reach agreements."