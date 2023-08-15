ימ"ס איו"ש חיסלו מחבלים שפתחו באש דוברות המשטרה

Mohammad Negum, one of the two terrorists who were killed in Jericho overnight, worked as a lifeguard at a pool in Kibbutz Kalya until about two years ago, the Hakol Hayehudi (Jewish Voice) website reported.

Negum's employment was terminated after he aroused the suspicion of the security coordinator of the kibbutz.

Terrorists opened fire on security forces carrying out an arrest operation overnight. The forces returned fire, killing two attackers, including Negum.

This is the second attack committed by a terrorist who worked in an Israeli community in the last few weeks. The terrorist who committed the shooting attack at a Ma'aleh Adumim mall two weeks ago worked as a cleaner at a community center in the city and held a permit to work in Israel.

The shooter opened fire on passers-by at the mall, wounding six people. An off-duty Border Police officer intervened and neutralized the attacker.