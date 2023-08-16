It was two years ago when life seemed to have dealt its worst hand to the Kaufmans. Their father and loving husband Ari suddenly died from heart disease. The Kaufman home enveloped in a mournful silence and Ziva, a new widow with six children in her care, battled daily with her grief. But then, another twist of fate struck when Ziva discovered something terrifying:

A lump.

With the eldest child just sixteen, the thought of her children facing the world without their parents is simply heart-wrenching. In a message which Ziva Kaufman has requested to be publicized:

“I don’t know why G-d is doing this to us but I have 6 beautiful kids, the youngest is 4, the oldest is 16, and I am in the hospital praying that I will live and recover and be able to raise my kids and be able to hold my grandchildren one day. Insurance covers my treatment but we have crushing medical debts from when Ari was sick. No income to pay rent, to fill the fridge with food…If you are able to help them, it would ease some of their pain, their fear, and their growing hunger."

They say that in the face of adversity, the Jewish community comes forward. Now, more than ever, the Kaufmans need that embrace.

