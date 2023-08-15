The father of an IDF soldier who died during a training exercise on Monday urged unity - and to keep the army out of disputes.

In a statement to the media at the family's home in Carmei Tzur, Boaz Ofen, father the late Hillel Nehemia Ofen, said, “In times like these, with the national atmosphere being as stormy as it is, putting up a fight may be a good approach, but it was unity that Hillel wanted. On his last Shabbat, I asked him whether people were talking about refusing to serve, and he replied that it wasn’t on anyone’s mind. Hillel’s message to the public is to keep the army out of disputes.”

“Hillel went as far as he could,” added Boaz Ofen. “We are not preoccupied with investigations and hope that the army will learn its lessons, investigate the tragedy, and not place the blame on the people out in the field. Everything that happened needs to be addressed extensively.”

Hillel’s mother, Hanital, said that every child in the family received special attention from Hillel. “He was really straight with no preferences either way. He had a clean, honest look about him, as reflected in his eyes. A really sweet boy in every way.

“When I thought of the autopsy,” Hanital continued, in a trembling voice, “I said, how could we cut up such a beautiful, unblemished body.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council head and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, who is also a neighbor of the family, said, “We live opposite the Ofen family, and their home is a home of heroes, without question.”

“The nation and army are one. The terrible occurrence of public sacrifice to protect the homeland and the altar is the greatest sacrifice there is. We are all a united community, steadfastly committed to the mission.

“Hillel began running on the roads here in Carmei Tzur long before he was drafted. I’d be driving to work and see him running, in preparation for his army service, in training,” added Ne’eman.

Hillel Nehemia Ofen, a combat soldier in the Special Operations Engineering Unit (Yahalom), died Monday during military training. He is survived by his parents and six siblings.

The funeral will take place Tuesday evening at 5:00p.m. at the Mount Herzl military cemetery, following a doctor’s examination of the circumstances of Hillel’s death, as requested by the family.