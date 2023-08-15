A teacher suspected of sexually abusing minors in Jerusalem, had his arrest extended on Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported.

The individual in question, age 52, is a teacher and a resident of Jerusalem. He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sodomy, assault, and threats.

Investigators from the Jerusalem police force began investigations about a week ago, following a report received recently by the police.

According to Israel Hayom, the individual performed sexual acts on minors in a number of instances and over the course of several years. In a court hearing on Tuesday, it was decided to extend his arrest until August 18.

"We call on anyone who fell victim to the suspect's actions to report this as soon as possible to the police, by filing a complaint online or at one of the police stations," police said in a statement.