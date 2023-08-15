According to the IDF, a short while ago, a failed rocket launch attempt was carried out in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

IDF soldiers located the improvised rocket and launcher remnants. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel are at the scene in order to examine the presence of explosives.

The remnants will be transferred to security forces for further processing.

IDF soldiers are pursuing suspects.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al-Ayyash Battalion terror group said that it had succeeded in launching a Qassam 1 rocket towards the town of Shaked in northern Samaria.

The attempted launch is the sixth time in recent months that Al-Ayyash has attempted to fire towards Israeli-controlled territory.