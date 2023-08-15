The close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claim that the statements and claims that the operational competence of the IDF was damaged as a result of the promotion of the judicial reform and the calls to refuse to serve were not intended to stop the reform, according to Maariv. Instead, their only purpose is to bring about the overthrow of the government and elections,

According to the report, in all the reviews heard by the political figures from the heads of the defense system, it was stated that currently the damage to the IDF's competence is very little - if at all. It was also estimated that long-term refusal will harm the IDF's competence in the future.

It was also reported that officials who spoke with the Prime Minister gave the impression that he views the possibility of the heads of the security services running the political system through the IDF as unacceptable.

"The army should not run the country," Netanyahu was heard saying.

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, chaired by MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), will convene Wednesday for a joint confidential discussion with the Subcommittee on Security Concepts and Power Building, chaired by MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity), and the Subcommittee on Preparedness and Security, chaired by MK Shalom Danino (Likud), and will deal with the issue of the competence and readiness of the IDF to carry out its tasks in routine and emergency situations.