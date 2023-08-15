Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai offered Asaf Zamir, who in the past served as a Cabinet minister and was also Huldai's deputy for a time, a deal which would see Zamir run with Huldai for city council and, in the last year of his term, Huldai would retire and leave the Mayor's position for Zamir, Channel 12 News reported Monday.

According to the report, Zamir recently told his close associates about the deal and indicated that it was an attempt by Huldai to beat his closest rival in the race, Orna Barbivai.

The law states that if a mayor retires in his last year in office, there are no general elections and the city council chooses his replacement.

In the past, Huldai and Zamir’s relationship was rocky and, in the last local elections in 2018, Zamir ran against Huldai, but lost.

Huldai denied Monday’s report and Zamir refused to comment.