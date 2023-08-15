A man in his 30s was seriously injured in an explosion that occurred at the IMI Systems plant in Ramat Hasharon overnight Monday. Two other people suffered light injuries.

Residents in the area reported hearing an explosion and seeing a large flash of light in the sky.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene extinguished the flames. Fire and rescue services announced that the incident is under control and there is no fear of hazardous substances being involved.

The circumstances of the explosion will be investigated.