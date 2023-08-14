Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, again threatened Israel this evening (Monday) and vowed to send the Jewish State to the "stone age" in the event of a war.

During his speech, Nasrallah called Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "the enemy's minister of war" and threatened: "You can return Lebanon to the stone age. This is nothing new. The question is what Hezbollah can do. We tell the Israeli leaders, if you reach a state of war, you will be returned to the stone age."

"If a war breaks out, all civilian and military airports, air force bases, power generation stations and water infrastructures, communication infrastructures, the refineries, and the reactor in Dimona will be targeted. We have enough accurate missiles to hit all these targets," the terror leader boasted.

Referencing the controversy within Israel over the judicial reform issue, Nasrallah said that "due to the internal divisions in Israel, the situation of the IDF is the worst it has ever been, and this is what the senior officials and commentators, soldiers and reservists say, and this is what came up in the debate between Netanyahu and the Chief of Staff and the commander of the Air Force."

"Now there is the draft issue, regarding which defense ministers and former chiefs of staff said that if passed, it would hit the IDF hard," he claimed.