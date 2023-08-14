Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Monday) published a message of support for IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi after his son Yair reposted an attack on Halevi claiming that he would be remembered as the "biggest failure" of any Chief of Staff.

"The State of Israel faces great challenges and as Prime Minister of Israel I work day and night together with the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, senior IDF officials, and the security forces, to together ensure Israel's security in any situation," the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that "Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi is one of the most outstanding officers I have met in all my years in the IDF and in the security establishment - a brave, honest, matter-of-fact, cool-headed, thorough, and level-headed commander. Many citizens in the country owe their lives to him. The people of Israel are fortunate that in these difficult times, Chief of Staff Halevi commands the IDF."

Yair Netanyahu had shared and then deleted a post by right-wing journalist Erez Tadmor, who wrote: "Herzi Halevi, you are going to be blinded by the headlines in the newspapers."

"In the test of history, when the fog lifts and the dust settles, you, Mr. Halevi, will be remembered as the most failed and destructive Chief of Staff in the history of the IDF and the State of Israel," Tadmor added.