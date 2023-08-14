The police released a statement this evening (Monday) denying reports of a wave of volunteers quitting in protest against the government.

"There is no 'wave of quitting' of volunteers due to the protests. This is just fake news and we regret that there are those who give them a platform despite the data," the police said.

"So far, 69 requests have been received from volunteers to freeze or stop their volunteering with the police. In addition, the Israel Police cut the volunteer positions of 13 volunteers who identified themselves as police volunteers when they expressed themselves politically and even used their volunteer service for the benefit of this activity," they added.