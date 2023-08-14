Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich commented this evening (Monday) on the evacuation of a Jewish outpost on the A'ira Shahar hill, which was strongly criticized by right-wing MKs.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Smotrich said: "We are talking about several new buildings that were erected on regulated and private lands that belong to Arabs. We really want to settle anywhere in the Land of Israel, but there are laws and restrictions."

"We are doing things that have not been done for many years," added Minister Smotrich.

Later, he referred to Fitch Rating's affirmation of Israel's A+ credit rating, saying that "we expected such a decision."

"There is a challenge created by irresponsible people who are willing to harm the army, the economy, and foreign relations just because they lost the elections and are not ready to accept a right-wing government. The protest leaders need to understand that there is the day after and you cannot burn down the hall," he said.

He added: "The deficit is not deepening and we are meeting the forecasts. We ended the first seven months of the year with a surplus of six billion shekels. We are very far from cuts in government ministries and services and from tax increases."