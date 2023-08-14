MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who heads the Knesset's opposition, on Monday harshly criticized the current government's actions - but said he is optimistic that the government will be replaced relatively soon.

In a Facebook post, Lapid wrote, "The experiment has failed. It turns out that you cannot take a band of messianic extremists, who until recently were targets of the Shin Bet, and turn them into those responsible for security. You cannot take people who in the past were charged with corruption and give them government offices with enormous budgets, and hope that their only interest will be the public good. You cannot take haughty businessmen and hope that they will unite the nation."

Lapid added, "You cannot place at the head of the government a person who is in the midst of a criminal trial, and hope that he will rein them in. And mostly, you cannot run a country by inciting its citizens against each other and leading them to the worst internal conflict in its history."

"There has never been such a failed government here, but even so, there is still room for optimism: The failure is so decisive, obvious, and clear, that we can already look towards next year and see the next government in it," he concluded.

In fact, Lapid himself has often incited against the government, and the current government may potentially last its full term.