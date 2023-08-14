An IDF soldier in training, Corporal Hillel Nehemia Ofen, died Monday morning during a training session in central Israel, apparently from heat stroke.

Ofen, a 20-year-old resident of Carmei Tzur, collapsed during the training session and was treated by medics at the scene. He was declared dead following attempts at resuscitation.

Ofen was promoted posthumously from private to corporal.

Military police are investigating the incident, and upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be sent for examination by the Military Prosecutor.

Following Ofen's death, the commander of the ground forces has ordered all trainings to a halt until 5:00a.m. Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Gush Etzion Regional Council said, "The Gush Etzion Regional Council mourns the sudden death of IDF Yehalom soldier Hillel Nechemya Ofen Z”L, a resident of Carmei Tzur."

"Hillel is survived by his parents and five brothers and sisters. We were devastated upon receiving the tragic news, which befell the Ofen family. Hillel enlisted in an elite unit in order to contribute to the State. He was part of a family with deep roots here in Gush Etzion - one of the founding families of the Har Etzion Yeshiva.

"On behalf of the entire regional council, we send our deepest condolences to the family, and mourn with them as a result of this tragedy. The council’s emergency (Tzahi) teams are supporting the family during this difficult time."