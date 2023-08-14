An IDF soldier collapsed during a training exercise on Monday morning in central Israel. The soldier was treated by medical personnel in the field, and he was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts. His family has been notified.



The Military Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and following the investigation, its findings will be sent to the Military Prosecutor's office.



In light of the incident, Ground Forces Chief Maj. Gen Tamir Yadai has ordered to stop all training exercises until Wednesday at 5:00 AM.