MK Limor Son Har-Melech was the only representative of Israel's right-wing government to arrive at the A'ira Shahar hill, where on Monday morning, Border Police and IDF Civil Administration personnel demolished several structures.

"I left A'ira Shahar, the heart hurts. Mothers and children next to the rubble of their homes, difficult scenes when across the way are palaces belonging to the Arabs who build and plant millions of trees to establish facts on the ground. We've lost it; we no longer remember who our people are and what we're fighting for," Son Har-Melech said in an interview with Kol Berama radio.

She added, "The left succeeded in its evil work and caused us in the settlement movement to subconsciously think that there are places that aren't ours, the truth is that everything belongs to us. I am the only MK who came here. We see that the Defense Minister and the Command Chief adopted this approach. People are afraid to speak their truths."

This is the first demolition at A'ira Shahar since the formation of the right-wing government eight months ago, and it is one of the more significant evacuations of late.