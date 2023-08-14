The IDF military prosecutor has decided to launch an investigation into an incident in which an IDF soldier fired live rounds above the heads of Israeli protesters who blocked the road near Beit Furik in Samaria, Israel Hayom reported.

The incident occurred in June during a demonstration following the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of four Israelis near Eli. The murders enraged many residents of Judea and Samaria, who took to the streets to protest them. During one of the protests on the road to the Palestinian-Arab village of Beit Furik, an IDF soldier was filmed firing his personal weapon over the heads of the protesters who refused to clear the road.

In response to the incident, the Btsalmo human rights organization contacted the military prosecution and demanded it open an investigation. They claimed that the incident constituted "severe behavior on the part of the soldier against residents who came to protest the murderous attack that took place that day in Eli and to demand personal security. A soldier fired his personal weapon in the air several times near the residents. This is violence, illegal use of a weapon, and unnecessary risk of human lives," Attorney Michael Litvak wrote. "There was no visible reason to use live fire, and its use against the protesters who were exercising their right to protest is incomparably severe. This is a violation of the purity of arms and the freedom of assembly. The above stated, I ask that you bring the soldier who fired to justice."

Over the weekend, the prosecution responded that it would open a preliminary investigation into the incident. The Military Police Investigations Unit will conduct a preliminary inquiry and will then decide whether or not to open a full investigation.

In response to the prosecution's announcement, Btsalmo stated: "Live fire over civilians is a red line that can not be normalized. We are happy that the Military Police Investigations Unit is investigating the matter and are certain that it will find that the soldier who fired was severely mistaken and will punish him for his irresponsible act. In democratic countries, the army fights the enemy, not their people. The police's job is to fight disturbances to the peace."