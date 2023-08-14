MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) supports the formation of a unity government together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud.

The statement represents a change from the party's previous line stating that a unity government would be possible only so long as Netanyahu himself is not part of it.

Speaking to Galei Zahal, Stern said that such a unity government would not include "extremist elements."

"I would be very happy if Netanyahu would suggest such a proposal," Stern said. "If he suggests it, it will be on the table and we will hold discussions. I was never against a unity government without the extremists."

Stern's statements, however, are in direct opposition to those of his party leader, opposition head MK Yair Lapid, who has said that cooperation with Netanyahu is not on the table.

"I do not think about it, it's not a unity government, it'll just be another Netanyahu government, except this time with the entire opposition subdued and crawling in."

"My dream coalition, for my entire life, is one that is based on Yesh Atid, the Likud, and National Unity. But within the Likud, there are two parties today which have a single name. At its base it is a national liberal party. I would be very happy if there would be a real unity government here. But not with Netanyahu, because that won't succeed."