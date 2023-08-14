ההרס בגבעת "אעירה שחר" באדיבות המצלם

A large force of Border Police and IDF Civil Administration personnel on Monday raided the A'ira Shahar hill and began destroying the outpost. Many residents of the surrounding communities arrived at the scene and are protesting the demolition of the buildings.

This is the first eviction at A'ira Shahar since the formation of the right-wing government eight months ago, and it is one of the more significant evacuations of late.

According to the coalition agreement, the evacuation of Jewish buildings in Judea and Samaria would be done under the authorization and permission of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, barring exceptional cases such as an urgent security need or new construction, in which case the evacuation would be ordered by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

A'ira Shahar residents called out the destruction: "The right-wing government is continuing Gantz and Lapid's heritage of harming Jewish settlement and destroying buildings. Matters are much worse since they come a week after a blood libel against brave settlers who defended themselves. After the lies of the IDF Spokesperson, who adopted the deceitful Arab narrative regarding the Burqa incident, were exposed, they are now coming for revenge.

Now that the murder accusation that their trying to stick on the settlers is falling apart, they decided to turn to revenge by destroying the settlements. During the eviction now, houses belonging to families with children are being destroyed, houses that have been on the hill for over half a year, that are under Minister Bezalel Smotrich's responsibility, and he has to authorize their destruction. It's shocking that Smotrich decided to fight the settlements."