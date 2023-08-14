'מחאת הקברים' בכניסה למשרדי "הציונות הדתית"

Left-wing activists erected a display with mock graves on Monday morning outside the Religious Zionism party offices.

The activists also hung stickers stating, " Warning! Terror supporters and coup architects work in this building." The activity was led by the far-left Standing Together, Peace Now, Breaking the Silence, and Combatants for Peace organizations.

The organizations claim the background for the display is the party's support of "terror incidents against Palestinians and their efforts to agitate."

The organizations stated: "Ben-Gvir, Son Har-Melech, Smotrich, Rothman, and their friends in the government and the coalition received a reminder this morning that their hands are covered in innocent blood. Instead of elected officials who care for their citizens, we have those who support settler terror incidents and advance the coup d'état, which would allow them to fulfill their vision of a dictatorship on either side of the Green Line. It's only a matter of time before the next victim."