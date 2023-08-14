The much-anticipated cage match between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appears to be off.

In June, Musk tweeted a challenge to Zuckerberg, saying he would agree to a “cage match” if Zuckerberg would as well.

Zuckerberg took to his own platform to respond, writing "Send Me Location" on his Instagram page. A spokesperson for Meta later stated Zuckerberg's post was not in jest and "left no doubt as to his intentions."

As of Saturday, it appeared that the match was on and could take place in one of the oldest and most famous places in Italy.

But on Sunday, Zuckerberg ended talk of the math, saying. Musk’s delays and excuses had rendered the discussion moot.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads, adding, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

Before Zuckerberg’s post, Musk posted to Twitter, now known as X, a screenshot from a conversation between the two, showing Zuckerberg pressing Musk to commit to the cage match.

In his post, Zuckerberg nodded to the delays and wrote, “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

“I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” he added.