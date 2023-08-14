The New York Police Department is searching for a vandal who scrawled antisemitic graffiti on a scrolling message board outside an Upper East Side synagogue, The New York Post reported on Sunday.

The suspect, who has not been identified, walked up to the Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Synagogue at 125 East 85th Street at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, took out a marker and graffitied a display screen attached to the house of worship, the NYPD said.

Police described him as a man with a slim build and short black hair who is around 25 years of age.

He wore a white tank top, camo shorts and white sneakers, and ran off on East 85th Street after the hateful act, according to the report.

By Sunday morning, the writing had been wiped off. The sign suffered no damage.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, cops said.

Earlier this month, an African-American man driving in the streets of Crown Heights pulled out a gun and aimed it at a Chabad-Lubavitch Hasid who was driving next to him.

The Jewish man tried to escape, and sped up, but the African-American sped after him and tailgated him. When the two vehicles reached a police position nearby, the attacker escaped and turned onto a side street.

In July, a Chabad man was injured in an antisemitic stabbing attack in Brooklyn.

The man was asked by the two attackers if he was Jewish. After he answered in the affirmative, they stabbed him in the arm with an undisclosed object.