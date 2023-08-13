Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded that the leaders of the haredi parties waive the override clause in the conscription law, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the Prime Minister spoke with the heads of the three haredi parties on the issue, but some of them strongly opposed it.

The coalition is troubled by the fact that after the end of the Knesset recess, they will have to promote the haredi law when it is clear to them that the protests will progress with this law; therefore, they recognize that the reform will have to be frozen while the law is being promoted because it will not be possible to promote it at the same time.

The Prime Minister promised, in closed talks, that the law would be approved at the beginning of the next conference and only after that they would continue to promote the reform. The possibility of using the outline created by the chairman of the National Unity party Benny Gantz when he was in the government with Netanyahu and the haredi parties is being considered out of a desire to add it to the negotiating table on the law.

A senior member of Likud said that the coalition will advance the conscription law because if it does not do so, MK Benny Gantz will be ready to offer the haredi parties a similar law outline and even a more lenient one so that they join it.