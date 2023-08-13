הפגנת תמיכה ביחיאל אינדור ללא קרדיט

Members of the Israeli right are incensed at the Shin Bet and claim the organization "applied unacceptable pressure on Shaare Zedek Medical Center to release the Jewish man who was injured during the incident in Burqa, despite his severe medical condition, so they could take him into custody and interrogate him about the incident in which he was injured."

"This morning, representatives of the Shin Bet came and gave orders to the doctors and police officers, it was obvious that the Shin Bet was running the show," the activists claimed.

According to them, "The Shin Bet's decision to get involved in the investigation, and to actively participate in it, while taking sides, is severe and not acceptable."

The Shin Bet responded to the accusations: "The interrogation of the suspect is being handled by the police. In contrast to the claims, there was no request or order from the Shin Bet to the medical team or the police. The Shin Bet dismisses the false and baseless publications regarding pressure by it on the medical teams."

In a conversation with Israel National News, security officials stated: "From the onset of the investigation, it is obvious that interested parties have been working to disrupt the investigation and included in this, the publication of deceitful information that is meant to prevent the investigators to learn the truth."

Some 200 demonstrators protested on Sunday in support of the detainee, Yehiel Indor. The protesters blocked traffic at the entrance to Jerusalem on Herzl Boulevard near the Chords Bridge.

The demonstrator called on authorities to release Indor and chanted: "Free the hero!"