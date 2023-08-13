A Hezbollah terrorist on Sunday afternoon threw a Molotov cocktail into Israeli territory on the Lebanese border near the town of Metula. No one was injured, but part of the border fence was damaged, and the IDF worked to repair it.

Recently there were several Hezbollah provocations on the border, the most significant being the erection of tents by the organization on Mount Dov in Israeli territory.

Last week, Kan News reported that a month ago, the IDF was surprised by an explosion near the border. In the beginning, the assumption was that it was caused by a mortar, but several hours later, the IDF confirmed that an anti-tank missile was fired into Israeli territory and exploded on the fence of Ghajar.

The IDF investigation came to some ominous conclusions: First of all, two missiles were fired at an IDF vehicular patrol.

Second, the missile team that fired the missiles belonged to a Palestinian group, and IDF estimates that the missile was fired without Hezbollah's permission.