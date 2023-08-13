Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara canceled their vacation that was planned to take place this week in the town of Ramot in the Golan.

On Friday, security forces placed fences in the open areas near the resort.

Protesters stated they would come to demonstrate wherever Netanyahu is, including in front of the resort in Ramot.

On Friday, the town's residents sent a letter to the ISA's Personal Security Unit, the Israel Police, and the Prime Minister's Office, in which they expressed concern about the consequences of the visit.

Due to fear of roadblocks, the residents wrote for fear of damage to their livelihood: "With all due respect to the Prime Minister's vacation plans, we will not agree to and will not accept any minor or major damage to the regular and normal functioning of all the businesses located in the town, especially the tourism and agricultural businesses. We will act against the damage in any legal way possible," they wrote.

Last week, hundreds of protesters against the judicial reform made their way to the Golan Heights to demonstrate in front of the hotel where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying with his wife, Sarah, in the town of Neve Ativ.

During the demonstrations, the demonstrators blocked the entrance to the town.