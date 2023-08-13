Security pundit Ran Edelist attacked religious IDF soldiers and accused them of being responsible for an alleged rift within the IDF.

In an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) today, Edelist said: "The influence of the kippah wearers in the army is part of the reason why today this army is split. There is a disconnect between the Chief of Staff and the government, and part of this story is the way in which an army of kippah wearers functions. Kippah-wearing soldiers influence the secular soldiers so that they conduct the occupation as if it was normal."

Host Yotam Zimri responded: "The one who recruits kippah wearers, in your view actually trains soldiers who support the occupation and then the army becomes an occupation army?"

In response, Edelist said: "It's not that simplistic. For me, the kippah wearers are babies who are only on the level of the kibbutzniks of 40 years ago. The problem is that we've been stuck for the last 40 years with the way we're unable to solve the Israeli-Palestinian issue."

Another host, Noam Fathi, asked: "Do you think we are conquering the Palestinians, and one of the problems from your point of view is what is happening in the army with religious Zionism that prevents the realization of your dream?"

Edelist responded: "Correct. And it's not just in the army, the army is only part of the problem. It's half the nation that opposes the occupation" Fathi responded: "It's not half the nation and not even a quarter of the nation."

Zimri asked: "When you see the Har Bracha students this week dancing at the Golani recruitment center, does it make you feel bad?"

"Certainly," replied Edelist. "In general, they enlist in Elor Azariya's army."

Fathi asked Edelist: "Why do you live here?" Edelist replied: "One of the reasons is to get rid of lesions like you."

When asked how this would be accomplished, Edelist said: "Like removing lesions. Either with a tiny operation or if there is no choice - by amputation."

The interview follows a column Edelist wrote for Ma'ariv in which he stated: "For years I have been warning against the recruitment of kippah wearers. Not because they are bad, cowardly or unskilled soldiers - but because they collectively change the atmosphere in their IDF units and because they are promoting the religionization that is spreading in the IDF."