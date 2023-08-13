It was recently reported that an IDF officers course at Haifa University included a slide comparing Hamas to Religious Zionism.

When I read this I wondered what would happen if national religious soldiers, many of whom are in elite units, threatened to go on strike unless such bigotry was eliminated from the military.

Apart from the improbability of such a scenario, should it occur, it’s very likely that the strikers wouldn’t be treated like the leftist protesters, who’ve been coddled and “understood”, for the most part, by our military’s high command. Indeed, any striking religious soldiers would probably be denigrated and threatened with arrest. Some might even be severely punished in order to intimidate their comrades.

So, how should the IDF react to this blatant case of religious discrimination and slander?

First, the high command should recognize the potential threat this type of biased indoctrination poses to the fighting capabilities of the army. Many religious soldiers are in elite units that form the “tip of the spear”, so to speak, of our various combat formations. We certainly don’t want them to feel that their service is no longer wanted or that their reliability is viewed with suspicion. Moreover, what are possible Charedi recruits to think of this mis-characterization of religious soldiers? It certainly wouldn’t encourage them to join the army.

Secondly, the Minister of Defense should immediately terminate all military studies at Haifa University and concentrate all the army’s educational programs into IDF controlled and supervised facilities. Unfortunately, our universities are hotbeds of treasonous leftist ideology that can’t help but undermine the patriotism of all those soldiers who are sent there for study. This should end- now!

Thirdly, it has been apparent ever since Oslo that the IDF’s Education Corps needs to be totally purged of all “progressive” elements. Certainly, those officers found responsible for either tolerating or encouraging bigoted courses like the one at Haifa University should be punished and removed from army service.

Lastly, it should now be clear to all that the upper ranks of the military need to be replaced by officers who are dedicated both to depoliticizing the IDF and instilling a sense of Jewish nationalism in the ranks. Right now, the General Staff, in particular, seems to be populated by an abundance of woke social activists, who are more concerned with “managing” the enemy threat rather than decisively eliminating it.

This is how Hezbollah was allowed to build up a truly massive arsenal of precision rockets and the PA has been at liberty to incite its people to violence, knowing full well that its apologists in the Ministry of Defense will protect them from any effective retaliatory moves by the IDF.

The course at Haifa University that denigrates our brave religious soldiers is but the tip of a dangerous leftist iceberg meant to demoralize the IDF’s best and most motivated fighters. As such, it should be seen as a real threat to the army’s fighting capabilities that needs to be addressed immediately for the good of the country.