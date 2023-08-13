Tens of thousands of children beginning first grade this year, and continuing through middle school and high school, struggle with dyslexia. Statistics show that worldwide, one out of every five children has dyslexia.

How can we help these children have a successful year of learning and progress?

What is dyslexia?

First, let us define what we are talking about. Dyslexia is a specific, neurobiological, language-based learning condition that affects one’s ability to read, write, and spell. It’s often unexpected in the context of the individual’s other abilities. Dyslexia is measured on a continuum, so different people can have more or less severe dyslexia.

Dyslexia is not connected to intelligence or vision. Instead, it’s about difficulty processing language. Individuals with dyslexia have a hard time recognizing and decoding words, and that affects their reading fluency and comprehension, and by extension, their general vocabulary and background knowledge. But with specialized instruction, their reading ability can be greatly improved.

People with dyslexia are often highly creative, and frequently excel in fields like art, music, sports, technology, 3D comprehension, and intuitive thinking.

What are the signs of dyslexia?

There are a number of factors that indicate dyslexia, including:

A family history of dyslexia or reading difficulties

Difficulty identifying the sounds that make up the word

Difficulty rhyming words

Inaccurate, laborious reading when reading out loud

Frequent spelling errors

If you see three or more of these signs, it’s recommended to do an in-depth evaluation for dyslexia. Some of these indicators only become evident when the child learns to read, but it’s possible to screen children for potential dyslexia in kindergarten, with a high degree of accuracy. This way, interventions can be provided before the child enters first grade, which goes a long way to reduce or eliminate future reading gaps.

There are three critical periods in school - those entering first grade, those entering middle school and those entering high school. Each of these age groups has unique challenges, all the more so for children with dyslexia.

How can we help students entering first grade?

If you suspect that your child may have a learning difficulty, share this concern with the child’s teacher and educational team. Request that the child be evaluated, monitored, and receive consistent remedial support as soon as possible, and then monitor the situation to ensure that your child is receiving the right support.

If you don’t see the improvement you expect, trust your gut feeling. When it comes to dyslexia, time is not on your side. The earlier, more intense, and more efficient the intervention, the better the overall outcome for the child, both academically and emotionally. If you suspect that their school cannot provide the necessary support, seek it outside of school.

How can we help middle school and high school students?

Once the window of early intervention closes, your child will be constantly racing to catch up with their peers. With increased reading assignments and overall workload, students in middle school and high school are at a critical learning period, and closing academic gaps at this juncture can be particularly challenging.

However, students can still bridge educational gaps and improve their performance. Assistive technology, like devices with text to speech and speech to text software, a camera to take a snapshot of the board, and recording options. is particularly helpful. These tools help students bypass areas of struggle and demonstrate their true level of knowledge. They also reduce the time it takes these students to complete assignments, which can be vital for raising their sense of self-worth, countering feelings of anxiety and depression, and encouraging them to continue their efforts.

How does dyslexia affect children’s emotional wellbeing?

It’s common for students with dyslexia to experience increased levels of stress, anxiety, and frustration, together with low self-worth.

This is dangerous for their mental health, but it also can undermine their motivation to learn. The risk is that they then get labeled “lazy,” when in fact, they are likely trying harder than everyone else in their class. The knock-on effect is that they avoid completing school work or coming to school, which can push them into the category of “children at risk.”

How can we strengthen the emotional wellbeing of children with dyslexia?

It’s vital to help children with dyslexia continue to see themselves as capable learners. Once they lose that self-image, it is extremely difficult to engage them to try to learn anything new.

One effective tactic is to focus on their other capabilities. Children with dyslexia are often gifted in art, music, dance, sports, technology, or design. Enabling them to develop their talents provides them with the “vitamins” they need to keep up the struggle in other areas.

Correct interventions also make a big difference, as does open, supportive communication both at home and at school. Children need to feel safe expressing their frustrations and distress.

Ultimately, we want children with dyslexia to become their own best advocates, with detailed understanding of their own needs and learning styles. This also bolsters their self-esteem and resilience.

With the right support, children with dyslexia can thrive

While dyslexia brings challenges, students with dyslexia can succeed and thrive when they receive the right academic and emotional support. By building on their strengths, providing tailored instruction and accommodations, and creating a supportive environment, students with dyslexia can achieve their goals and reach their full potential this year and every year.

Dr. Rinat R. Green, Psy.D. is a Clinical Psychologist and the Founder & Executive Director of Kol Koreh For Children with Dyslexia and Other Learning Disabilities