Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.

The fear of the peoples of Europe in the face of mass immigration is constantly described as "xenophobia". This is the fear that the camarillas in charge can denounce as "racism", raising the specter of a democratic apocalypse, while the accepted "narrative" evokes an inclusive majority and an excluded minority which, thanks to hyper-tolerance policies, will benefit from it.

But only the blind can deny the ongoing disintegration which validates the sociological thesis of the disappearance of the majority and the birth of a cottage cheese society.

“Buying vegetables from the Moroccans, meat from the Turks and olives from the Greeks is nice, but that's not enough. If we really want to live together, even people without a migration background will have to do their best. Now they are the minority in many cities”. Such are the findings in a study by Professor Maurice Crul (VU University Amsterdam). He examined six major cities in five countries: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Malmö, Hamburg, Vienna and Antwerp.

“The selection is not random”. This is where native Europeans are no longer the majority.

We are talking about the first and second largest Dutch city, the third Swedish city, the second German city, the first Austrian city and the second Belgian city. What do these numbers tell us? That after the first wave of the demographic tsunami, that tidal wave floods the rest. “Today, in large cities, more than half of the inhabitants are of immigrant background, but the same will happen in medium-sized cities in more and more countries in the future,” says Crul.

Emotional blackmail prevents us from seeing, understanding, discerning.

“Today, two-thirds of young people under the age of 19 in Antwerp have a migration background,” writes Crul. “People without a migration background are the new minority in Amsterdam,” writes the Dutch newspaper Trouw. “Only one in three young people under the age of fifteen in Amsterdam has parents born in the Netherlands.” In Hamburg, 51.4 per cent of students have a migration background. In Antwerp, more than half of primary school students are Muslims and as revealed by the parliamentarian Herman de Croo, 78 percent of children aged 1 to 6 are foreigners.

Belgium is the "cold Bosnia" in the heart of Europe. A first wave of immigration was organized under pressure from industry. First from European countries (Italy, Spain, Greece). Then, from 1964, from Muslim countries (Morocco, Turkey, Algeria). Regardless of any cultural considerations, family immigration was encouraged to cope with aging. More than one million foreigners entered Belgium legally between 2000 and 2010. In 2009-2011 alone, family reunification, which accounts for half of all residence permits, enabled 121,000 foreigners to settle in Belgium. Since 2007, the annual number of foreign arrivals in Belgium has invariably exceeded 100,000. In 25 years, the immigrant population (of foreign or Belgian nationality) has doubled.

In Amsterdam, only one in three children under the age of 15 is native Dutch and Islam is already the first religion in Amsterdam. "The natives have to get used to it: they are going from majority to minority," Crul told the Trouw newspaper. “In big cities, white people of Dutch descent already live as a minority alongside traditional migrant groups such as Surinamese, Antillean, Turkish and Moroccan. This is also becoming a reality in medium-sized cities. The natives must integrate into the new diversified city”.

In summary, a project worthy of the heyday of the Soviet Union - and we know how that ended.

Or to paraphrase the man who never left the 1968 protests, Daniel Cohn-Bendit - known then as Danny the Red - "multicultural society is hard, fast, cruel and without solidarity".

In three out of four provinces in Spain there are more arrivals of migrants than births. Most of the new Spanish population now comes from abroad. In 2037, one in four Spanish residents will be born abroad. Already today, 8 percent of all those born in Spain are Moroccans. And the total number of Muslims in Spain has increased tenfold in thirty years.

And in Italy? We're getting there. 100,000 migrants have landed since the beginning of the year alone, an average of 450 foreigners a day and an increase of 135 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

“Without guessing, I can assure you that the next big suburban revolt is already on the way,” the great Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal has just said. "From the extent of the unrest, one glimpses a possible beginning of a latent war that is wandering around France and awaiting its hour of glory, but one also glimpses the beginning of a violent reaction by French society against the drift of its suburbs . In my opinion the great beginning is yet to come, the conditions are not all met, the critical mass is not reached, the patience of the people is not completely exhausted, the peripheries are not all at the same level of indoctrination, the Republic still has a lot to do to give and to grant. The Algerian black decade (1990-2000), which inspires many young French Islamists, could continue on a French white decade, Islamists dream of it. What was the opinion of a few is now widely shared: we are collapsing under the weight of African, North African, Arab and Muslim emigration, under the blows that the Islamism imported from these regions has brought to its social and cultural coherence".

Since a sloppy and lackluster secularism has replaced Biblical morality as the foundation of Western identity, the idea of a European social, geographical and cultural space to be protected from physical and spiritual penetration has also evaporated. Europe is now on the road to an unprecedented demographic and cultural self-liquidation. From the viewpoint of the southern shores of the Mediterranean, from that of Africa and Asia, Europe looks like a villa with weak old tenants, a broken lock and no night watchman.

"The natives must integrate into the new diversified city" is what Crul said. We do not know if that will happen and perhaps we will not live to see it happen - the times of civilization are not those of human existence. We do not know if the new Romulus Augustulus, last king of Rome, has already been born, whether the journey of the barbarian Odoacer who deposed him is unstoppable, and whether the rescue of the heroes who brought back the culture that had been theirs to a devastated Europe can ever come to pass.