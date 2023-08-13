Anti-judicial reform demonstrators protesting at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv encountered the Prime Minister's convoy passing by. When one of them approached the convoy, the Prime Minister's personal security guard pushed him away, fracturing his wrist.

Ami Dror, one of the protestors, told Ynet: "This security guard should be fired today! He has no legal authority to violently attack a citizen on the street. And I write this as someone who has been in such situations before. The man is at the hospital with a broken hand."

It should be noted that despite the protestors' claims, if the protestor had intended to harm the Prime Minister and managed to get close to the convoy, this would have been viewed as a security failure.

The Shin Bet responded to the incident and said that "the Prime Minister's convoy was traveling in central Tel Aviv and at the same time a demonstration was taking place along its route. When one of those present began to burst onto the road and physically approach the convoy, he was removed as soon as he got close to the Prime Minister's car due to fear that his proximity to the Prime Minister would lead to an escalation. If he had decided to harm the Prime Minister (and we would have been late to act), nothing could have been done to prevent it."

"As is customary in operational security incidents, the circumstances of that person's arrival in close proximity to the Prime Minister and the conduct of the security forces will be investigated," added the Shabak.