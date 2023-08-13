Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to immediately promote a plan to calm tensions in Israel upon his return from his family vacation, Maariv reported.

According to the report, as part of the plan, the Prime Minister is expected to instruct the Cabinet ministers to "take out of the drawers the plans for the public benefit, promote social projects in the areas of housing, and the fight against the cost of living."

In addition, Netanyahu orders the ministers to "stop engaging in debates regarding the protests" against the judicial reforms.

A Likud official added, "From now on we should let the protest bark, and the government train will start moving with the activity for the public, with an emphasis on the economic and social projects."

Other sources in the party stated that "the coalition is taking a time-out from the judicial reform, which will be put on hold until the end of 2023. That is, regardless of the negotiation efforts, with or without them, the coalition will not deal with the law on the composition of the Judicial Selection before we finish with the municipal elections."