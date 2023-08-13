Protests against the judicial reform continued on Saturday night in several areas across the country, for the 32nd week in a row.

Organizers said that "in the last week, we have witnessed racist actions of the Minister of Finance and hilltop boy Bezalel Smotrich, alongside the hostile takeover of the Israel Police by the Kahanist Ben Gvir. In front of all these, masses of Israelis will stand up."

At the main demonstration, which is held every week at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv, spoke, among others, journalist Or-ly Barlev and Major General Amiram Levin, former commander of the IDF’s Northern Command and deputy head of the Mossad, who directly addressed the members of the Knesset from the Likud.

"I turn from here to Yoav Gallant, when you think about the security of Israel, think about your friend Yossi Korakin who fell in battle. Who will you want when you go to war? His successors or the gang of draft dodgers of Ben Gvir, Smotrich and Goldknopf? Avi Dichter, close your eyes for a moment and think about your friends who fell in battle - Barak Sharabi and Amitai Nachmani.Who will you choose as your partners in building a better future in the country you love?Their successors, or in the gang of lawbreakers and warmongers who evaded the IDF in every way?"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said at the protest, "We came here today to Kaplan to say that a government that will not obey the court, that will not obey the law, is an illegal government."

During the demonstration, the police arrested three illegal aliens at the Menachem Begin-Kaplan intersection. The three, aged 16, 20 and 25, were arrested and taken for questioning.

הפגנה מול בית יו"ר הכנסת דוברות המשטרה

Protest organizers said that after the speeches in Kaplan they will continue towards the home of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: "The LGBT speaker of the darkest government established in Israel. A seven-minute walk from democracy square is the symbol and fig leaf of the dictatorship."