The heat wave which Israel is currently experiencing will reach its peak on Sunday, with heavy to extreme heat felt around the country.

In the mountains and inland, the weather will be hot and dry, while along the coastline, it will be muggy.

On Monday, the heat will lessen somewhat, but temperatures will still be higher than usual. The weather will be hot and dry inland and in the mountains, and muggy along the coastline.

On Tuesday, the heat will still be heavier than usual for the season, and Wednesday's weather will be similar.

Dr. Rafael Strugo, medical director and head of the medical division for Magen David Adom, said, "We are at the start of a heat wave, during which temperatures in various areas of Israel will reach between 32 and 40 degrees."

"I ask the public: Remember to drink a lot, avoid working or spending time in the sun during the hottest hours, and pay extra attention to the older population and those who cannot get around or conduct activities on their own."