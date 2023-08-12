Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara are expected to visit the vacation town of Ramot this week.

On Friday, security forces placed security fences in the open areas near the town.

In a letter signed by local residents and sent to the Shin Bet, police and Prime Minister's Office, the locals wrote, "With all due respect to the Prime Minister's vacation plans, we will not agree and not accept any harm small or great to the regular and proper functioning of all of the businesses in the town, and especially the tourism and agricultural businesses. We will act against this harm in any legal way possible."

Last week, hundreds of anti-government protesters made their way to the Golan Heights in order to protest outside the hotel where the Netanyahus were staying in Neve Ativ.

As part of the protests, the demonstrators blocked the entrance to the town.

Anti-government protesters gave the hotel where the Netanyahus were staying a low ranking on Google, even though they themselves did not stay in the hotel at all. The owner of the hotel has threatened to sue.