To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Parashat Re'eh

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Re'eh, the Torah presents "Ir HaNidachat", a city that is destroyed and never rebuilt.

Question

Why are border cities in the Land of Israel exempt from the punishment of "Ir HaNidachat"?



Answer

The mitzva of Ir haNidaḥat does not apply to border towns in order to prevent the destruction or conquest of the Land.

To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here

To view all the Gemara Lessons, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Nachshon Vered

The Gemara in Ketubot 112 brings examples of how the Amoraim expressed their love for the Land of Israel.

Question

What lessons can be learned from the love of the Amoraim for the Land of Israel?

Answer

The love must be expressed in tangible ways: to make aliyah, to invest in her and to focus on her positive side.

To watch the Gemara Lesson, Click Here