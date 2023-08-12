To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here
Parashat Re'eh
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon
Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Re'eh, the Torah presents "Ir HaNidachat", a city that is destroyed and never rebuilt.
Question
Why are border cities in the Land of Israel exempt from the punishment of "Ir HaNidachat"?
Answer
The mitzva of Ir haNidaḥat does not apply to border towns in order to prevent the destruction or conquest of the Land.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder
Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Ketubot 112 brings examples of how the Amoraim expressed their love for the Land of Israel.
Question
What lessons can be learned from the love of the Amoraim for the Land of Israel?
Answer
The love must be expressed in tangible ways: to make aliyah, to invest in her and to focus on her positive side.
