Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Nayef Al-Sudairi, who was also appointed to serve as Saudi Arabia's non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority on Saturday handed his credentials to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' diplomatic advisor, Majdi al-Khalidi.

The ceremony took place in the Palestinian Authority's office in Amman. According to a notice from the Saudi Embassy in Jordan, Al-Sudairi will also serve as Saudi Arabia's non-resident consul in Jerusalem.

According to CNN, the move means that Al-Sudairi will become Saudi Arabia's first ambassador to the Palestinian Authority.

The appointment comes as efforts are being made to achieve a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed on the broad outlines of a deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel in exchange for concessions to the Palestinian Authority and Gaza, US security guarantees, and civilian nuclear help.

The basis for such a deal, according to US and Saudi officials, would be a significant offer by the Israelis that advances efforts to create an independent Palestinian state. According to the report, these concessions are one of the significant hurdles facing negotiators.