The Prime Minister's Office commented on the deal between the US and Iran regarding Iran's nuclear program:

"Israel's position is known: arrangements that do not dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure do not stop its nuclear program and only provide it with funds that will go to terrorist elements sponsored by Iran."

According to a Friday report by the Wall Street Journal, Iran began slowing the pace at which it is accumulating near weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted some of its stockpile.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, US officials had hoped Tehran would stop accumulating 60% enriched uranium as one of a series of de-escalatory steps from both sides, which included the prisoners deal.

The sources quoted in the report said that Iran has diluted a small amount of 60% enriched uranium in recent weeks and slowed the rate at which it is accumulating new material. Iran’s stockpile has grown since the 114 kilograms of highly enriched uranium Iran was recorded having in May, but it could easily dilute more of the 60% it has produced to get back to that level. It isn’t yet clear if Tehran plans to do that.