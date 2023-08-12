Scene of the stabbing at the auto repair shop in Petah Tikva

New information has been revealed regarding a Thursday stabbing in Petah Tikva.

In the incident, a Jordanian citizen employed in a family auto repair business in Petah Tikva attempted to stab a colleague with a pole,

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect yelled, "Allahu akbar" as he stabbed the Israeli citizen, who is in his 30s.

Initially, the incident was declared to be a work accident. However after forces arrived at the scene it became clear that the incident was a terror attack.

Footage shows the Jordanian surrounded by police officers who are attempting to neutralize him with a taser gun. The Jordanian then falls onto the floor and is caught by the police officers.

The victim was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital.

The footage supports the eyewitnesses' testimony of what happened at the shop: In it, the suspect can be heard shouting, "Allahu akbar."