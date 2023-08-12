47% of Likud voters believe that the cost of living is the most important issue that the government needs to address, according to a Channel 12 News poll published on Friday.

The poll found that the second most important issue to Likud voters is repairing the rift among the people, with 20% of voters naming that issue. Personal security comes in third on the list at 15%, while only 10% of Likud voters believe the judicial reform is the most important issue.

The poll also shows that about half of the Likud voters believe that the government should continue with the legislation of the laws related to the judicial reform - even without broad agreement. This is compared to 39% who think otherwise, 26% of whom believe that agreements should be reached with the opposition. 13% support the repeal of the legislation altogether.

The poll, which was conducted only among Likud voters, examined what the respondents think the government should do should the Supreme Court strike down the Incapacitation Law and the law reducing the reasonableness cause. 47% of respondents believe that the Court's ruling should not be respected, compared to only 32% who think that it should be respected.

Almost half of the voters, 49%, oppose the entry of Benny Gantz or Yair Lapid into the government instead of Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, while 35% support such a move. In addition, 55% are satisfied with the performance of the government, while 44% are dissatisfied.

When the respondents were asked to grade the Prime Minister, 72% replied that Netanyahu's performance was good, compared to 26% who claimed that his performance was poor. Despite these figures, almost 40% of respondents believe that Netanyahu should announce that this will be his last term in office. 62% believe that Yoav Gallant is performing well as Defense Minister, compared to 26% who do not. On Justice Minister Yariv Levin, half of the respondents are satisfied with his performance and 36% think otherwise.

Respondents were asked which party they would vote for had a general election been held today, with 61% saying they would vote again for Likud. Another 13% claimed that they would vote for the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz.

