The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military arm of the Fatah movement, issued a statement of mourning for the death of Mahmoud al-Jarad, who was killed in an IDF operation last night in Tulkarm, in which he was presented as an activist in the organization.

The Israeli forces operating in Tulkarm to counter terrorism eliminated a terrorist who shot at them and threw explosive devices in their direction. The Tulkarm Battalion of the Islamic Jihad described in a "military announcement" the fighting that was waged against the IDF force in Tulkarm.

"You have written a new page in the pages of courage, heroism and sacrifice in the face of the arrogance of the Zionist enemy," reads the message that initially sought to encourage the organization's activists.

"Our jihad fighters in the al-Quds battalions and Tulkarm battalion today conducted heavy exchanges of fire on several fronts against the occupation forces who tried to gain control of the Tulkarm camp."

"They fired heavy and direct fire at the soldiers and vehicles of the occupation. Our engineering unit managed to detonate a number of explosive charges, including a Saif-1 type explosive charge with a large explosive force that caused direct damage to the vehicles of the occupation."

The Seif-1 type explosive charges are slingshot charges capable of penetrating the IDF's armored vehicles, which have recently been being produced in Samaria.

"As always, the occupation army came out humiliated without achieving any goal of its treacherous aggression against our people," the Islamic Jihad said, stressing that "we will continue to walk in the path of the martyrs and continue to be the protector guarding our city and our camp regardless of the victims."

The military message was signed with the slogans: "Our jihad continues and our weapons are raised on all fronts. This is jihad - victory or death in the way of Allah."