A parliamentary advisor to MK Tzvi Sukkot filed a complaint with the police this morning (Friday) after she was attacked by a protester who she claims ran over her twice with a bicycle, spat at her and shouted "Nazi" at her.

After the incident yesterday at the dialogue tent set up by MK Sukkot in Tel Aviv, left-wing protesters surrounded the counselor and shouted at her: "Judeo-Nazi". After that, equipment in the tent was also vandalized.

MK Sukkot (Religious Zionism) commented: "A violent and powerful anarchist minority is horribly hurting a woman who simply thinks differently from them. I expect the Israel Police to arrest the attacker and bring him to justice."

"We will continue our dialogue and connection efforts, as during all our exciting meetings last month in Tel Aviv," he wrote.

Upon the arrival of MK Sukkot to Habima Square yesterday, the WhatsApp groups of the opponents of the reform called to come and disrupt his activities. "Our goal is to get there and convey a clear message to him that we will not give support to racism. Come there even if you only have a t-shirt for the protest."

Dozens of protestors arrived and began to verbally confront Sukkot, held firecrackers to his ear and shouted insults at him, while he was trying to talk with people who came to the place to talk.