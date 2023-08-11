This week we discuss two pivotal psukim (verses) where Moshe (Moses) eloquently articulates our nation's mission statement - בנים אתם לה׳ אלוקיכם... כי בך בחר ה׳ להיות לו לעם סגולה - we are defined as the chosen sons of Hashem, entrusted with a unique purpose in the world.

Strikingly, our mission statement is linked to commandments that may initially appear unrelated. Very unrelated! As Moshe articulates our mission, he intriguingly associates it with specific commandments pertaining to the practices of refraining from deep scratching and shaving hair during mourning for the deceased.

This initial connection may perplex, as these commandments seem distant from the core essence of a nation's purpose.

Join us in exploring the depths of this connection! Uncover the hidden wisdom behind Moshe's coupling of these apparently disparate commandments with our overarching mission statement! Dive with us into the Hebrew language the Torah uses, as understanding the Hebrew reveals an incredibly deep meaning and understanding in these commandments - in our mission as a nation, and for our daily lives today!