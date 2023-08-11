A Jewish resident of Iran was detained for questioning by Shin Bet (ISA) on Thursday night at Ben Gurion International Airport, and admitted to receiving assignments from Iranian security sources.

The suspect, who has relatives in Israel, is believed to have cooperated with Iranian security sources. Upon his arrival in Israel, he was detained and questioned by Shin Bet, and admitted that he had arrived in Israel for the purpose of carrying out assignments, including collecting information and undercover photography.

The interrogation also revealed that the suspect met with Iranian security sources, was instructed before his arrival in Israel, and received the means of fulfilling his assignments. Among the means he received: a box of tissues, intended for hiding photography equipment, phones, mobile chargers, and money. It is estimated that these items were transferred to him for the purpose of fulfilling his mission of spying on Israeli targets.

During his trip to Israel, he was asked to collect information about addresses in Israel, which he was supposed to receive from his Iranian operator after arrival. Upon the completion of the interrogation, he was denied entry into Israel and was placed on a plane back to Iran.

"This incident is part of the Iranian efforts to establish pathways of espionage and terror in Israel, alongside the efforts over the internet to deepen the social rifts," the Shin Bet stated. "The Shin Bet, together with its partners in the security system is constantly working and continuing to operate with determination to identify and thwart Iran's efforts to act against the State of Israel, both against terror operatives and against espionage and cyber[terror]."