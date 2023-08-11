An indictment was filed Friday morning against three terrorists responsible for a stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem last month.

The attack left Or Sayar, 25, seriously injured.

The accused have been identified as residents of Bethlehem: Mahmad Alabiyat and Yazen Abiyat, aged 18-19, and an additional minor aged 17.

Their interrogations revealed that they arrived together on foot in the Gilo neighborhood on the day of the attack, traveling from the direction of Bayt Jala. They were armed with three large butcher's knives which were purchased that same day for the purpose of murdering Jews and becoming "martyrs."

It is suspected that after the terrorists purchased the knives, they traveled on a dirt path towards Gilo. At one point, they exited their vehicle and entered the neighborhood on foot.

After arriving in Gilo with the knives hidden on their bodies, the terrorists sought out a Jewish victim and met a young man, a resident of the neighborhood, in the street.

After they spoke to him and understood from his answer that he was in fact a Jew, they stabbed him cruelly a number of times. Following the terror attack, one knife remained in the victim's body, a second knife was found at the scene, and the third knife was found in the possession of one of the suspects, who escaped the scene towards Bethlehem after the terror attack. A day and a half after the terror attack, the suspects were arrested by security forces in the Bethlehem area.