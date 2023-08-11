Israel Police on Friday struck the suspicion of arson and the nationalist motive from the case against Yehiel Indor, who fired towards a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab last week during a murderous Arab attack near the PA town of Burqa.

The 19-year-old Arab died in the incident. Indor, who was severely injured in the attempted murder, is still hospitalized and is still considered a suspect in his death, suspected of intentionally or unintentionally causing death. Police have requested that his arrest be extended by ten days.

The hearing on Indor's case is expected to take place Friday at Jerusalem's Magistrates Court. Indor will not attend the hearing, since he is still hospitalized after surgery to his head.

On Thursday, Supreme Court justice Ruth Ronen rejected the Prosecutor's Office appeal and ruled that Elisha Yered, the second Jewish suspect, will not be re-arrested. The Office had submitted an "urgent request," claiming that Yered "endangers the public's welfare."

Ronen explained that the material collected "has been examined both by the Magistrates Court as well as by the District Court. Both of them reached the decision that the material is not enough to change the conclusion that the existing infrastructure of proofs against the respondent, does not meet the minimum requirement necessary in order to extend his arrest."