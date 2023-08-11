MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) arrived on Thursday evening at Habima Square in Tel Aviv with the goal of holding a dialogue with residents of the area and with passers-by.

Upon his arrival, WhatsApp groups of the opponents of the judicial reform were filled with calls to come and disturb Sukkot MK Sukkot.

"Our goal is to get there and send him a clear message that we will not lend a hand to racism," the messages stated. Protesters were also urged: "A bicycle horn or megaphone will be gladly accepted, but you can also come with just a protest shirt."

Dozens of protesters arrived and began to verbally confront MK Sukkot, held bicycle horns to his ear and shouted insults at him.

MK Sukkot said in response, "We came with a genuine desire to hold a brotherly dialogue even with those who do not think exactly like us. Unfortunately, an anarchist minority which is unwilling to accept the other side did not let us speak.We will continue on the path of unity because that is what the people really want.Reform by agreement, and in order to reach an agreement you have to talk."