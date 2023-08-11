Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid has begun to act against the agreement with Saudi Arabia which was reported about in the United States.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, Lapid met on Thursday with a delegation of Democratic members of Congress who are visiting Israel, and told them that the agreement endangers the security of Israel and the region.

"I will oppose any agreement that includes uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia. The agreement as it currently stands endangers the security of Israel and the region. We must not give Saudi Arabia the entire cycle of uranium enrichment," Lapid told the members of the delegation.

The Likud said in response, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought four historic peace agreements that only strengthened the security and status of the State of Israel - and will continue to do so."

"It would better if Lapid, who gave Hezbollah Israeli gas reserves for free, does not preach to Prime Minister Netanyahu who will continue to protect Israel's security and vital interests in any peace settlement," it added.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday morning that a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia is only a matter of time and is within reach.

"We are at a point in time where the American, Saudi and Israeli interests are coming together - and therefore looking at the report, which spoke of between nine months and a year, is also correct in my eyes. This is exactly the window of time before the US is drawn into an election campaign. And that's why I say that peace with Saudi Arabia is only a matter of time," Cohen told Ynet.