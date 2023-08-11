Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid made clear on Thursday that he will not join a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There will be no emergency government with Netanyahu - we will not give in to corruption," he told Channel 12 News, adding that the government is trying to "create legitimacy for Netanyahu, and this government will fall."

Lapid commented on the protests to the judicial reform within army ranks and the fear that it would harm its preparedness. "The difference from the Yom Kippur War is that back then the reason there was a war was that the enemy's armies attacked us, and here the enemy is from within," he claimed.

"I spoke a lot against refusals, but these people say - 'We enlisted to the army of a Jewish and democratic state, not to Ben Gvir’s private militias, of the evasion of service law - we did not enlist to this defense establishment'. It's hard not to understand them," stated Lapid.